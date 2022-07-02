Show You Care
Lots of sunshine for Sunday as humidity creeps higher

Warm and increasingly humid as we go through the weekend, with storm chances as well.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday weekend marches on, and marches toward warmer and potentially stormy conditions toward its end.

Lows tonight drop to near 60, with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday under mostly clear skies. A southerly wind will slowly increase our dew points through the day, leading toward a warmer night on Sunday night in the upper 60s.

Storm chances increase by late Sunday night into Monday. A few storms on Monday could be strong to severe, with strong winds the greatest threat. However, the exact evolution of these storms is still to be determined, so please check back between now and then about how they will affect your 4th of July plans. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s if we are able to catch some sun.

More storms are possible through midweek with humid conditions, though some relief in temperatures and humidity is possible by next weekend.

