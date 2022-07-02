Iowa sweet corn harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports.

“It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So it’s going to be later for us,” said Scott Neubauer, a Radcliffe farmer.

However, Neubauer also says there are signs the sweet corn crop is headed for a good yield.

“The tassel right there at the very top of the plant is just starting to poke out. It will create pollen — pollen that will get on the ear and make that ear fill out,” Neubauer said.

Neubauer is hoping to harvest his sweet corn by mid-August, but he says the harvest is still dependent on Mother Nature.

Even though the corn might be later than normal, he likes the looks of his 100 acres of sweet corn.

“It is going to be just as good. It is going to be big,” Neubauer said.

He cautions that with the price of everything on the farming side on the rise, the price of sweet corn will also go up this year.

