FBI performs more than 1000% increase in background checks after new gun law

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to data from the FBI, the agency routinely performed more background checks for Iowans looking to buy guns after a new law ended the need for a permit to carry a handgun.

The law, which supporters call “constitutional carry”, went into effect July 1, 2021. The amount of background checks the agency performed increased by 1150% the first month the law was in effect, according to data the FBI publishes monthly.

The data shows a similar increase happened for each month of the fiscal year.

State Sen. Jason Shultz (R-Schleswig), who was the floor manager for the bill, said he the increase in background checks after the law went into effect was surprising. He said the likely increase in people buying guns would make him even more excited about the legislation.

“My goodness, if I’d know the increases in handgun purchases for law-abiding Iowans would jump like that,” Sen. Shultz said. “My goodness, I would have been more excited to floor manage bill.”

Bob Ducharme, who owns a gun store in Vinton called Tactical Creations, said he’s seen more people try to buy a gun from another state after the law went into effect. He said he’s had to deny more people’s purchases because they fail a background check.

“I’ve had a lot more denials in the last year in the last year,” Ducharme said. “Obviously, I’ve had people coming in thinking you could buy a gun with a felony.”

