Cedar Rapids group protests Roe v. Wade decision

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of passionate and determined people gathered in Green Square Park in downtown Cedar Rapids to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I have two granddaughters, and I want them to live in a world where they can make their own chose,” said Kathy Hawes of Cedar Rapids.

“These are very important decisions being made by grown women,” said Sherry Shrader of Cedar Rapids. “It needs to stay their decision.”

Since the Roe decision was handed down at the federal level, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she wanted the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear state abortion lawsuits and lift the injunction on the fetal heartbeat bill.

“It makes me feel like we’re going backward in time, and this is not the time to do that,” Shrader.

Shrader said she was able to have the benefits of Roe v. Wade her entire life and now worries about the future for her 10-year-old daughter Grace.

“I do understand what’s going on, and I think women have their right to make decisions for themselves,” said Grace.

Some said they weren’t sure the march was going to help in taking steps in the right direction, but they wanted it to be known that they won’t sit back.

“I need to do something,” said Hawes. “I feel like I’m doing all I can. If that means writing to different people and doing other things later.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

