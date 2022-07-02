Show You Care
From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s ruling on carbon emission controls on power plants this past week has cast light on the world of federal regulation. The ruling is seen as a potential blow to the fight against global warming, and it may have broader implications, too.

Federal regulations run through American life, touching on everything we consume, the air we breathe, the water we drink. Regulation has become the go-to way for presidents to make policy when they can’t get Congress to pass a law, as on climate change. Barack Obama and Donald Trump did it, and so does Joe Biden. But the court’s conservative majority said not so fast to Biden.

