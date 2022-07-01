Zach Johnson starts strong, tied for 32nd after round one of the John Deere Classic

SILVIs, Illinois (KCRG) - Zach loves playing the front of the local fans at JDC.

He was blistering after the first hole, where he had a lone birdie putt to get the party started.

“I mean that was all 25 maybe even closer to 30 feet,” Johnson said. “It was a great way to start the day and a great momentum builder.”

The birdie train continued for Johnson, who was in the red for four of the first seven holes.

He was doing it through tough conditions, with winds gusting at over 25 miles per hour.

“That is as hard as I’ve seen this golf course play in a long time.”

Johnson had a lot of other almost-birdies. He burned the cup all day.

The back nine was not as kind to Johnson, especially the 14th hole where he carded a double bogey and fell back to one under.

“I hit a bad tee shot and was still okay, and then just decided to vomit down my shirt the rest of the hole.”

Johnson did finish strong with a birdie on 17 and this nice chip on 18 to save par. He finished the day with a two under 69. tied for 32nd place.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.