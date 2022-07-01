Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Zach Johnson starts strong, tied for 32nd after round one of the John Deere Classic

By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIs, Illinois (KCRG) - Zach loves playing the front of the local fans at JDC.

He was blistering after the first hole, where he had a lone birdie putt to get the party started.

“I mean that was all 25 maybe even closer to 30 feet,” Johnson said. “It was a great way to start the day and a great momentum builder.”

The birdie train continued for Johnson, who was in the red for four of the first seven holes.

He was doing it through tough conditions, with winds gusting at over 25 miles per hour.

“That is as hard as I’ve seen this golf course play in a long time.”

Johnson had a lot of other almost-birdies. He burned the cup all day.

The back nine was not as kind to Johnson, especially the 14th hole where he carded a double bogey and fell back to one under.

“I hit a bad tee shot and was still okay, and then just decided to vomit down my shirt the rest of the hole.”

Johnson did finish strong with a birdie on 17 and this nice chip on 18 to save par. He finished the day with a two under 69. tied for 32nd place.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.
Victoria Pollreisz, a manager at The Market Delivers, picks up an order on Tuesday.
New Iowa law prevents ‘pirating’ from food delivery apps
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park
Photo of a Hog confinement
Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements

Latest News

Sean McCarty spurred on by local fans in round one of the John Deere Classic
Sean McCarty spurred on by local fans in round one of the John Deere Classic
Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson fights through tough conditions at John Deere Classic
A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.
Reports: USC, UCLA looking to join Big Ten
Mid-Prairie working to grow young umpires with mentorship program
Mid-Prairie working to grow young umpires with mentorship program