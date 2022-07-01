Show You Care
Winneshiek County man charged with attempted murder

Robert Dale Kruse
Robert Dale Kruse(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 27th at approximately 7:00 pm, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance north of St. Lucas.

Investigators say 18-year-old Robert Dale Kruse committed domestic abuse upon a female victim at their home. The victim reportedly fled to another residence, where she was located and again assaulted by Kruse.

Kruse took the victim by her hair and drug her into his vehicle and drove to a remote area near the intersection of Nickel Rd and Pheasant Rd against her will, and then drug her down an embankment to the river. He reportedly told her, “I’m going to kill you.” The victim was assaulted again at the river, beaten with a log, kicked, had her head pushed under water, and choked her around her throat.

The victim reported to police she thought she blacked out or had a seizure at the time. She was able to get free and call for help. She was transported to a hospital in Decorah to be treated for her injuries.

Kruse was arrested on June 29th. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

