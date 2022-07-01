Show You Care
We have a mixed bag for the holiday weekend

A system brings chances for rain to the Midwest tomorrow and while most will miss eastern Iowa, we will again have a small shot at some spotty showers.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is moving out and any outdoor evening plans you might have should be in good shape. A system brings chances for rain to the Midwest tomorrow and while most will miss eastern Iowa, we will again have a small shot at some spotty showers. Seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s are expected tomorrow and Sunday. Sunday looks dry but shower and thunderstorm chances increase Monday for Independence Day itself. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans to enjoy the holiday outdoors.

