Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army returns to reduced lunch schedule

Salvation Army
Salvation Army(WRDW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army has announced that the noon lunch, which was previously five days a week, has to return to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule only.

The Noon Lunch will be served Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Perishable Goods Pantry distribution will remain Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“This was a difficult decision,” shares Katie Harn, Volunteer & Community Relations Coordinator. “We love serving our community and we know there’s an increased need for food assistance. Unfortunately, a temporary staffing shortage made the decision for us.”

For additional information please contact The Salvation Army Waterloo/Cedar Falls at (319) 235-9358.

