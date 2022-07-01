Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Iowa State Patrol said it happened at about 1:21 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Chevy Camaro, William Wodrich, 18, of Dubuque, was heading southbound on NW Arterial at a high rate of speed.

Wodrich reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which went into the ditch, vaulted and rolled at NW Arterial and W 32nd Street.

The driver, along with passengers Kennedy Elskamp, 17, and Chloe Lucas, 17, both from Dubuque, died in the crash.

