Sean McCarty spurred on by local fans in round one of the John Deere Classic

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - He’s having a career renaissance at nearly 50.

However, Sean McCarty may want to forget his first round at the John Deere Classic, shooting 9 over par.

The West Branch and Iowa graduate had plenty of fans from Eastern Iowa encouraging him

“It’s awesome they stuck with me, obviously they’re loyal because I was playing not the best and they hung in there,” McCarty said. “Got to go figure something out quick, just got to go back to the drawing board and I was feeling good going into the start of the day and just kind of went hayward.”

