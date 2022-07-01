Sean McCarty spurred on by local fans in round one of the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - He’s having a career renaissance at nearly 50.

However, Sean McCarty may want to forget his first round at the John Deere Classic, shooting 9 over par.

The West Branch and Iowa graduate had plenty of fans from Eastern Iowa encouraging him

“It’s awesome they stuck with me, obviously they’re loyal because I was playing not the best and they hung in there,” McCarty said. “Got to go figure something out quick, just got to go back to the drawing board and I was feeling good going into the start of the day and just kind of went hayward.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.