Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa

BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Boone, Iowa will soon be the home to the first Rail Explorers experience in the Midwest.

Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill seekers and nature enthusiasts a new way to experience railroads.

The new attraction, coming July 21, is a partnership between Rail Explorers and Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad.

In a press release, Rail Explorers said the all steel framed railbikes that will be used in the Boone Iowa Division will utilize a custom-built electric motor called the REX Propulsion System, that will make the ride through the Des Moines River countryside effortless.

“The ride’s showstopper is the historic ‘Bass Point Creek High Trestle’, a 156′ high, 750′ long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley,” Rail Explorers said in a press release. “The 12.4 mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River.”

There will be a Quad railbike for up to four riders and a Tandem railbike for two riders, with prices per person averaging about $40.

The attraction is also expected to create more than 35 jobs, including three full time positions, in its first year. More information about how to apply can be found here.

