Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

‘Race for the Space’ to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting “Race for the Space” to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break.

The competition rewards one lucky winner with the chance to open their business in one of five locations in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The winner also receives $20,000 and business classes to get started.

“Race for the Space” is one of the first of its kind for the region, hoping to inspire first-time business owners.

“It’s something we can build on in the years to come to help fill vacant space, to help re-energize life into our downtown following the last two crazy years of change we’ve all been through,” Executive Director of Downtown Cedar Rapids Jesse Thoeming said.

Business owners and all kinds and entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted until Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of a Hog confinement
Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements
Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park
Robot server
Robot joins staff of Cedar Rapids restaurant
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting "Race for the Space" to give beginner...
'Race for the Space' to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden plans to meet with state governors at the White House to talk about...
Biden to meet with state governors about abortion
Several new laws go into effect in Iowa Friday.
Several new laws go into effect in Iowa Friday
The family of a Marion boy who was killed on an Adventureland ride is now suing the theme park,...
Family of Marion boy who died on Adventureland ride sues theme park