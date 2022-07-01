‘Race for the Space’ to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting “Race for the Space” to give beginner entrepreneurs their big break.

The competition rewards one lucky winner with the chance to open their business in one of five locations in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The winner also receives $20,000 and business classes to get started.

“Race for the Space” is one of the first of its kind for the region, hoping to inspire first-time business owners.

“It’s something we can build on in the years to come to help fill vacant space, to help re-energize life into our downtown following the last two crazy years of change we’ve all been through,” Executive Director of Downtown Cedar Rapids Jesse Thoeming said.

Business owners and all kinds and entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted until Friday night.

