Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Peacock dropping ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series; shopping it to other outlets

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Peacock has pulled the plug on a TV series inspired by the 1989 classic “Field of Dreams.” The limited series was set to be filmed in Iowa.

However, the dream isn’t completely dead yet.

Variety reports Universal Television is shopping the project to other outlets.

The project was supposed to be a prequel to the movie. It was scheduled to begin filming this summer.

Peacock did not give a reason why the series was scrapped.

Meanwhile, Iowa recently awarded $6 million to the project.

In light of the series being dropped, the governor’s office said those funds are not obligated or expended.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
Photo of a Hog confinement
Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.

Latest News

Peacock dropping 'Field of Dreams' TV Series
Peacock dropping 'Field of Dreams' TV Series
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties
Real estate company gives away $5,000 in gas to random drivers
Real estate company gives away $5,000 in gas to random drivers
Real estate company gives away $5,000 in gas to random drivers
Real estate company gives away $5,000 in gas to random drivers