Iowa City Police launch online reporting system for minor offenses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 1st, 2022 the Iowa City Police Department launched the Desk Officer Reporting System(DORS) in an effort to streamline services and allow for social distancing when appropriate.

The system allows community members to report non-emergency offenses with no known suspects. Incidents include:

Harassment

Theft

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts

Trespass

Vandalism/Criminal Mischief

The department hopes the system will eliminate the need for some individuals to have to visit the Iowa City Police department in person or have an officer dispatched to them. The goal is that the system will save time for community members, increase social distancing, simplify the process for reporting minor offenses, and obtain documentation for insurance purposes.

Users can select the appropriate offense, enter their personal information, information about the incident, and submit the report. A copy of their report will be emailed back to them as well as a temporary case number for tracking purposes. Police will then review the report, follow up with any questions, and potentially assign a case number if the case is accepted.

If a report is accepted, users can provide the appropriate documentation to insurance companies or other relevant agencies.

Police want to remind community members that the system is not a substitute for 911 and emergencies. DORS should only be used to report the above instances when no known suspect exists.

You can access the DORS system here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.