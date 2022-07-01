Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties

Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial Test Result
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial...
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial Test Result(Hy-Vee)
By Keith W. Bliven
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. The company says that the withdrawal is out of an abundance of caution.

They say in a news release that final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days but due to the holiday weekend, they are electing to withdraw all products from shelves and service cases pending final test results.

The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The expiration dates are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at customercare@hy-vee.com.

The company says that to date, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products addressed in this withdrawal.

The list below outlines the products that have been withdrawn. No other Hy-Vee or Mealtime branded salads are impacted.

HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

Example of Labeling for the following Hy-Vee Potato Salad Varieties – Old Fashioned, Country Style & Dijon Mustard

Example of Labeling for the following Hy-Vee Potato Salad Varieties – Old Fashioned, Country...
Example of Labeling for the following Hy-Vee Potato Salad Varieties – Old Fashioned, Country Style & Dijon Mustard(Hy-Vee)

Example of Labeling for the following Mealtime Potato Salad Varieties – Old Fashioned, Country Style & Dijon Mustard

Example of Labeling for the following Mealtime Potato Salad Varieties
Example of Labeling for the following Mealtime Potato Salad Varieties(Hy-Vee)

Example of Labeling for the following Deli Service Case Potato Salad Varieties – Green Onion & Egg, Chipotle Ranch, Diced Red Skin & Loaded Baked

Example of Labeling for the following Deli Service Case Potato Salad Varieties Green Onion &...
Example of Labeling for the following Deli Service Case Potato Salad Varieties Green Onion & Egg, Chipotle Ranch, Diced Red Skin & Loaded Baked(Hy-Vee)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Iowa State Patrol
Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash
Photo of a Hog confinement
Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.

Latest News

Peacock dropping 'Field of Dreams' TV Series
Peacock dropping 'Field of Dreams' TV Series
4x4x48 challenge
Iowa woman completes 4x4x48 running challenge to open school in Africa
Real estate company gives away $5,000 in gas to random drivers
Real estate company gives away $5,000 in gas to random drivers
Real estate company gives away $5,000 in gas to random drivers
Real estate company gives away $5,000 in gas to random drivers