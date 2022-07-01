Show You Care
Grain shortage has local breweries concerned

By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Russia’s war on Ukraine is causing a grain shortage, and some local breweries are concerned. Single Speed owner David Morgan says they use a lot of barley to make beer at their brewery in Waterloo. Ukraine is a big barley supplier, but they’re not farming as much as they would because of the war.

Morgan says grain prices went up last year because farmers didn’t have a great grain harvest. He’s being told to keep an eye on the situation in Ukraine, but he says the price spikes from it will take effect next year. There’s not much he can do about the shortage.

“To be quite honest in the world of barley, there aren’t a lot of alternatives,” he said. “… demand is going to be higher than supply is, and prices are just gonna go up, and you’re just going to have to find a way.”

Morgan is hoping for a good growing season to make up for the lack of grain they are getting from Europe. He says the grain shortage along with other supply chain issues is forcing them to raise their prices in the fall. They are trying to make it so it doesn’t break the pocketbooks of their beer drinkers.

