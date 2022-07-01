Show You Care
Goodbye June, Hello July

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold front approaches with shower and storm chances. This evening a few storms in our northwest zone could be strong to severe, but it does look like this would be isolated at best. Scattered showers and storms end during Friday morning giving us a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. At this time it looks like this quiet weather will continue for both Saturday and Sunday. We are looking for a humid July 4th and a return of storms. Have a good night.

