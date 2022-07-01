Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dog dead after man caught on camera poisoning animals, police say

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.
Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – At least one family dog was killed after being poisoned, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Animal control first responded to a report of dogs being poisoned on May 19, KOLN said.

The family’s 5-year-old German Shepherd, Vici, had already died and their 3-year-old Lab, Lyla, was being treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center.

Animal control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of a man approaching the kennel and putting in a can of food with some kind of orange pellets using tongs.

Police said a sample of the food has been sent to the Iowa State Veterinary Lab to identify what was inside.

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of a Hog confinement
Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements
Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park
Robot server
Robot joins staff of Cedar Rapids restaurant
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark...
Girl loses leg after shark bite on Florida beach, officials say
Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.
Some Vidalia onions recalled because of listeria fears