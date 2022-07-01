Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army says people siphoning gas out of trucks

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said people were siphoning gas out of all 9 of their trucks for at least a week.

Capt. Shawn DeBaar estimated that $1,200 in gas was missing.

“That’s money we could have been using for something else,” he said. “$1,200 can equate to a lot of things; it costs $3.80 per meal that we serve per day.”

DeBaar said they don’t know how long it has been going on but said little hints had been emerging recently. It wasn’t until they noticed the gas caps were left off the trucks that they watched the security footage back.

“We took a look back and saw that about every day for a week, people were coming and taking our gasoline out of our trucks,” he said. “It was difficult to get license plate numbers, some cars didn’t have plates, and others would just walk up with a gas can.”

Police said they hadn’t noticed an increase in calls with higher gas prices, but said it was difficult to prove someone’s gas was stolen without video evidence. Captain DeBaar said they notified police and were going to hand their video over and continue to help those in the community.

“This money was taken straight from those who need it the most,” he said. “We’ll be ok because the community has been so good to us over the last several years, but that money could have been used for something else.”

