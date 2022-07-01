Cedar Rapids mental health therapist sentenced to federal prison for relationship with 14-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former mental health therapist who worked at Polk County Alternative Education Center was sentenced to federal prison on Friday for enticement of a minor.

46-year-old Miranda Breeden pled guilty to engaging in illegal sexual activity with a 14-year-old student between November 2019 and January 2020. Breeden was employed as the victim’s mental health therapist at the Polk Alternative Education Center in Cedar Rapids.

Breeden purchased a firearm for the victim, took them for an overnight stay at her parent’s residence where they smoked marijuana, and checked into multiple hotel rooms during this period. Breeden also rented and stayed in another hotel room with the victim’s brother and friend.

The investigation revealed that Breeden had sex with the victim throughout this time.

Breeden was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment and fined $100. She must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after her imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.