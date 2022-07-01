Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Artists add murals to Time Check neighborhood in Cedar Rapids

The "Time Check" neighborhood in Cedar Rapids is now home to some unique artwork.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The “Time Check” neighborhood in Cedar Rapids is now home to some unique artwork.

Muralists Jeff Huntington and Julia Gibb are adding their work on the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Ellis Boulevard Northwest.

One piece is on the side of some newly constructed row housing, featuring Iowa’s state bird, the goldfinch.

The artists say this public art is adding some beauty to the neighborhood.

“This is a solid core neighborhood for Cedar Rapids,” Murals and More Chair Nick Ludwig said. “It’s really important for people that are here, that live here, to be able to have something that they can call their own, that’s unique to this neighborhood, you’re not going to find anywhere else.”

The second mural is across the street, promoting the Mirrorbox Theatre’s new location.

The mural covers the entire west-facing back wall of the new theatre.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of a Hog confinement
Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements
Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park
Robot server
Robot joins staff of Cedar Rapids restaurant
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.

Latest News

The "Time Check" neighborhood in Cedar Rapids is now home to some unique artwork.
Artists add murals to Time Check neighborhood in Cedar Rapids
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Starting this weekend, worldwide opera singer and Iowa native Simon Estes will perform his...
Iowa native opera singer known around the world to perform his final role
Brain and Courtlin with KHAK joins KCRG to talk about new restaurants that have opened in...
About 24 new restaurants open in eastern Iowa