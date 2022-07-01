Artists add murals to Time Check neighborhood in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The “Time Check” neighborhood in Cedar Rapids is now home to some unique artwork.

Muralists Jeff Huntington and Julia Gibb are adding their work on the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Ellis Boulevard Northwest.

One piece is on the side of some newly constructed row housing, featuring Iowa’s state bird, the goldfinch.

The artists say this public art is adding some beauty to the neighborhood.

“This is a solid core neighborhood for Cedar Rapids,” Murals and More Chair Nick Ludwig said. “It’s really important for people that are here, that live here, to be able to have something that they can call their own, that’s unique to this neighborhood, you’re not going to find anywhere else.”

The second mural is across the street, promoting the Mirrorbox Theatre’s new location.

The mural covers the entire west-facing back wall of the new theatre.

