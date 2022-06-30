Show You Care
WWII veteran receives medals earned nearly 70 years ago

A 97-year-old veteran finally received the medals he earned in WWII. (Source: NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC, KELLERMAN FAMILY, CNN)
By Brittany Cadet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (News 12) – A 97-year-old veteran finally received the medals he earned almost seven decades ago in World War II.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the attention I was getting. It makes up for all the years I didn’t get it,” veteran William Kellerman said.

He said it feels great to finally be recognized for fighting in WWII.

On July 4, 1944, Kellerman was sent to notify his battalion headquarters, less than one month into his tour of duty.

En route, he was taken by German soldiers as a prisoner. Eventually, he was able to escape.

Kellerman traveled 600 miles on a bike and made it to the headquarters of the French Resistance. He was interrogated for several hours trying to prove he was an American soldier.

Kellerman redeemed himself by answering who won the 1943 World Series – the New York Yankees, a no-brainer for the Bronx native.

Officials from the U.S. Army said the awards Kellerman was set to receive were never processed after his active service ended.

Now after almost 70 years, Kellerman was finally recognized as a recipient of the Purple Heart, Prisoner of War and a Bronze Star Medal.

Copyright 2022 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

