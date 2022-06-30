Waterloo police identify man who drowned in Cedar River
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - We now know the name of a man who drowned in the Cedar River in Waterloo earlier this month.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 25-year-old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman.
Police say someone reported seeing Reyes-Guzman going into the river and leaving a shirt behind on June 10.
Waterloo Fire Rescue then began searching the river. They found the man’s body a few days later on June 13.
An autopsy confirmed the man did drown.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.