Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Waterloo police identify man who drowned in Cedar River

An autopsy confirmed the man did drown.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - We now know the name of a man who drowned in the Cedar River in Waterloo earlier this month.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 25-year-old Miguel Angel Reyes-Guzman.

Police say someone reported seeing Reyes-Guzman going into the river and leaving a shirt behind on June 10.

Waterloo Fire Rescue then began searching the river. They found the man’s body a few days later on June 13.

An autopsy confirmed the man did drown.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.
Victoria Pollreisz, a manager at The Market Delivers, picks up an order on Tuesday.
New Iowa law prevents ‘pirating’ from food delivery apps
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
Explosion in Jo Daviess County kills 1, hurts 1
One dead, one critically hurt in Jo Daviess County explosion

Latest News

Inflation and supply chain issues may cause some prices to go up at the Iowa State Fair this...
Inflation could impact food prices at Iowa State Fair
Inflation and supply chain issues may cause some prices to go up at the Iowa State Fair this...
Inflation could impact food prices at Iowa State Fair
Officials say the U.S. economy is showing strong signs of entering a recession.
US economy shrinks in first quarter
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the nation's first African American female justice.
Judge Jackson to be sworn-in Thursday as Supreme Court Justice