Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Warm and breezy today, storms possible late tonight into tomorrow morning

Plan on another warm one with highs around 90. Look for a few storms late tonight into early tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another warm one with highs around 90. One key difference that you’ll notice is the wind coming up a bit more and we may have some gusts of 30+ mph from the southwest later this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, a cold front moves in from the northwest which will probably generate some thunderstorms. While the risk of severe weather is low with this front, it’s possible over our northwest zone and is something we’ll keep an eye on this evening. Tomorrow morning, scattered storms will continue to move southeast, eventually leading to gradual clearing in the afternoon. It continues to look pretty quiet in our area both Saturday and Sunday. By Independence Day itself, watch for storm chances to return along with higher humidity. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.
Victoria Pollreisz, a manager at The Market Delivers, picks up an order on Tuesday.
New Iowa law prevents ‘pirating’ from food delivery apps
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
Explosion in Jo Daviess County kills 1, hurts 1
One dead, one critically hurt in Jo Daviess County explosion

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 30th, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 29
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 29
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, June 29
Wind