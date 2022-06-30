Warm and breezy today, storms possible late tonight into tomorrow morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another warm one with highs around 90. One key difference that you’ll notice is the wind coming up a bit more and we may have some gusts of 30+ mph from the southwest later this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, a cold front moves in from the northwest which will probably generate some thunderstorms. While the risk of severe weather is low with this front, it’s possible over our northwest zone and is something we’ll keep an eye on this evening. Tomorrow morning, scattered storms will continue to move southeast, eventually leading to gradual clearing in the afternoon. It continues to look pretty quiet in our area both Saturday and Sunday. By Independence Day itself, watch for storm chances to return along with higher humidity. Have a great day!

