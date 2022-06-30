Show You Care
Secretary Pate decreases filing fees for Iowa businesses

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of State Pual Pate announced that as of July 1st, the cost of business filing fees will be reduced.

According to Pate’s office, Uniform Commercial Code filings will be cut in half and Biennial Report fees (for most entities) will be reduced by $15.

“I promised, when I ran for Secretary of State in 2014, to make conducting business with state government easier. I delivered. I promised to enhance our technology and return business filing fees to previous levels at the end of five years. At the end of this fiscal year, I will deliver. I promise to keep finding innovative ways to serve you. Promises made, promises kept,” Secretary Pate said.

In 2017 a Technology Modernization Fund was established which helped upgrade systems to enhance services the state provided to businesses.

“The fund allowed us to provide Iowa’s business community with the service it deserves,” Secretary Pate said. “We were able to launch the Fast Track Filing system in 2018. It greatly enhanced the speed and efficiency of the filing process. I promised Iowans that following the five-year period with adjusted fees, they would sunset and return to the levels they were at in 2017. On July 1st, that is exactly what will happen.”

In Fiscal Year 2021, approximately 181,000 filings were completed through the fast track system, which accounted for 89% of all business filings completed with his office.

Iowa has set a record for most business filings in state history every year since 2015 with the exception of Fiscal Year 2020 when the pandemic began.

