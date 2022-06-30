Show You Care
Reports: USC, UCLA looking to join Big Ten

A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.
A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Illinois (KCCI) -Multiple reports indicate that USC and UCLA are involved in discussions to leave the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten as early as the 2024 athletic season.

“Everything is on the table,” a Pac-12 source tells CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

Presidents and athletic directors with the Big Ten met Wednesday night to discuss adding the two teams to the league, according to The Athletic.

CBS Sports notes adding the Trojans and Bruins to the Big Ten would transform the conference from largely a Midwest footprint to one that extends from the East Coast to the West Coast.

Adding the West Coast powerhouses would bring the Big Ten to a total of 16 teams, the same number as the SEC plans to have after acquiring Texas and Oklahoma.

