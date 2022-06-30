Local adoptive mother encourages those who identify as pro-life to contribute to the foster care system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One local foster mom is speaking out on her social media account about the importance of foster care and the need for supplies and resources at the various child-placement facilities across the state. In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she says the need for this support is important now more than ever.

Shelby Ballard has gotten many calls from foster care and child placement facilities in the state of Iowa.

“I mean at this point they are just calling anyone and everyone begging for rooms,” she told TV-9.

She and her husband fostered their first child almost three years ago, after several miscarriages.

“Even if I physically wasn’t going to have a baby, I wanted to have a baby. So we went back on the list and within a couple of weeks we got a call about a one year old and she moved in.” said Ballard.

Now, they have five children all under the age of seven in their home. Even though adoption isn’t final for all of them, she says they are a family.

That’s why Ballard is advocating for the foster system.

“One of the things I get a lot are, ‘Well there are places for these kids to go.’ I don’t think people understand that there are no places for these kids to go, there are a limited amount of spaces,” said Ballard.

Through her experience with various organization like Four Oaks, and hearing firsthand from her children, Ballard says the best option for people who aren’t ready to be parents isn’t always adoption.

“Even people who say, ‘Well if they can’t get adopted right away, these kids that are born, they can go into foster care.’ First of all there’s really not any room for these kids, second of all foster care is traumatizing, adoption is traumatizing,” said Ballard.

So, in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, she has taken to social media to encourage everyone, especially those who identify as pro-life to donate their time, money, and support to these organizations.

“You don’t have to be married, you don’t have to make a certain income,” said Ballard. “There’s so many things people assume you have to be in order to become a foster parent, and that’s one of the things we learned really early is that is not the case.”

She also acknowledges that not everyone can adopt. But she continues to encourage anyone and everyone to donate money or their time as a volunteer at various child-placement and foster facilities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.