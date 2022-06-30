Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2400 mile of Otter Avenue after receiving a report that over 1000 dead pigs were discovered between two confinement sites.

Officials say 33-year-old Elana Laber was employed to maintain to two confinement sites. Laber initially told officials that someone had shut off the breaker that controls the electricity the night before, causing their deaths.

An inspection found that the pigs had been dead for at least a week. They were in different stages of decomposition and had no access to feed or water.

Laber reportedly told law enforcement later that she knew the pigs were dead for a week but did not know what to do.

The estimated loss is more than $150,000.

Laber has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, and two counts of livestock neglect.

