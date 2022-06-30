Iowa County Sheriff’s Office teaches parents school intruder training

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa County law enforcement asked parents to come to the Williamsburg High School to make-sure parents knew what plans were in place if an intruder was to enter one of its schools.

Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter said he wanted parents involved after he saw parents trying to enter Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas after 19 students and two teachers were killed when a shooter entered the building.

“I don’t know all the facts of what happened, but it was chaos,” he said.

He said their version of the ALICE training was available on most of the schools’ websites, and a packet was sent home each year, but he said not every parent knows what their role is.

“As of right now, I don’t feel very certain that we could know what to do in those times,” said Brittany and Micah Ellsworth.

The Ellsworths have a 12-year-old in the Williamsburg School District.

Sheriff Rotter said over the years of training with staff and students, they learned how to better communicate between officers, how to better secure an area, and to better treat those injured.

“Parents need to know if something bad was to happen at the school and what their role is,” he said.

The Ellsworths said knowing the plan was in place was giving them a little peace of mind, but also taking some of the chaos away from police if something was to happen.

“Learning will definitely give us some peace of mind,” said Brittany. “It will give parents a better idea of what needs to be done.”

Another training will take place at Iowa Valley in Marengo on July 12th.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.