Iowa congressman says he’d support nationwide abortion ban as officials endorse his campaign

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says he would support a nationwide abortion ban, should Republicans take back Congress.

The Republican’s remarks came after his second annual “family picnic” in Sioux Center. High-ranking Republicans stumped for Feenstra, including potential 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Feenstra pulled out all the stops Thursday, inviting Iowa’s ag secretary, governor and a fellow congresswoman to promote his campaign in Sioux Center. During his speech, Feenstra made clear Republicans lacked a solid plan for governing the country the last time they held a majority in Congress in 2018. But he says Republicans are already laying plans if they take Congress back this fall.

“When we take over Jan. 1, that we have a plan, that we make a difference. That we will make sure that we are conservative agenda gets passed to make this country prosperous again, and that we can be respected on the world stage,” said Feenstra.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds did not mention abortion. Reynolds is locked in a race for the governor’s office with Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear.

Feenstra faces his own Democratic challenger, Ryan Melton, who recently said he’s open to ending the filibuster to codify Roe v Wade. But Feenstra says he supports a nationwide abortion ban.

“I’ll tell you what, I believe in life at conception. So yeah, I believe that that life starts when, when there’s a heartbeat and a conception. And I would be all about making sure that we have pro-life throughout our entire country,” said Feenstra.

One of the Republican officials on hand to stump for Congressman Feenstra was former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Haley is widely considered a 2024 contender but said today she’ll only run if she sees a seat for herself at the table. Still, attendees got a glimpse at what one of her campaign speeches just might look like.

“I have faith. We’re going to be okay. Because sometimes we have to hit rock bottom to know where up is. Well we’re there,” said Haley.

Haley gave strong endorsements to both Feenstra and Reynolds, going so far as to call Reynolds the best governor in the nation.

