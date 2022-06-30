Iowa artist puts final touches on final Freedom Rock

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - An artist is putting the final touches on the final Freedom Rock in Iowa.

It will be located outside of Adventureland Inn in Altoona. Each of Iowa’s 99 counties already has a Freedom Rock.

Adventureland had the winning bid for the 100th rock.

The money was donated to two nonprofits: Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Bubba Sorensen is the artist behind the Freedom Rocks.

He says he wanted to include the Flag in the 100th rock to match the other rock already in Polk County.

“I tried to throw everything I could think of at it because it’s the 100th, it’s the last one, I want to put everything in it, and I just stepped back, and I’m like, let’s just keep it, simple, tell a few specific stories, and just make sure Old Glory’s flying over it.”

Sorensen is getting help from his kids to finish up this final rock.

They’re working inside a tent in hopes of finishing it in time for Independence Day.

