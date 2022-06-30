Show You Care
Inflation could impact food prices at Iowa State Fair

Inflation and supply chain issues may cause some prices to go up at the Iowa State Fair this year.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Inflation and supply chain issues may cause some prices to go up at the Iowa State Fair this year.

Eric Campbell, the owner of Campbell Concessions, said most of his product is up by 30 percent compared to last year.

To offset this, his prices have gone up anywhere between 50 cents to a dollar.

Campbell also says companies didn’t have people back at manufacturing companies to make the supplies he needed.

“We’re still going to have the great food,” Campbell said. “We’re going to keep prices the best we can because we want people to enjoy the fair like they have since grandpa, grandpa, and four generations have been coming there.”

The fair’s CEO said one price which won’t increase is the cost of admission.

Tickets are $9 online in advance, and they’re $14 at the gate.

The fair starts on August 11 and ends on August 22.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Waterloo police identify man who drowned in Cedar River