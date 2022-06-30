Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fatal accident leaves father dead in Grant County

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 7:48 am Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel.

Investigators learned that a 47-year-old semi-truck driver from Dubuque was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi southbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix going northbound. They say 33-year-old Nathan Williams was driving the Pontiac with his toddler son in the back seat when the car crossed the center line at a curve in the road and a collision between the two vehicles ensued.

Williams and his son were transported to Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel. The toddler was examined and observed. Williams was later pronounced dead. The Dubuque truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant
There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

Iowa County law enforcement asked parents to come to the Williamsburg High School to learn...
Iowa County Sheriff’s Office teaches parents school intruder training
Iowa County law enforcement asked parents to come to the Williamsburg High School to learn...
Iowa County law enforcement asked parents to come to the Williamsburg High School to make-sure parents knew what plans were in place if an intruder was to enter one of its schools.
Cedar Rapids boxer Mitchell LeConte has an incredible journey, and will defend a title in his...
Cedar Rapids boxer Mitchell LeConte has an incredible journey, and will defend his title in his home
Dimione Walker
Linn County working to get accused nightclub shooter back to Iowa