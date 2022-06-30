Fatal accident leaves father dead in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 7:48 am Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel.

Investigators learned that a 47-year-old semi-truck driver from Dubuque was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi southbound on Highway 61 when it collided with a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix going northbound. They say 33-year-old Nathan Williams was driving the Pontiac with his toddler son in the back seat when the car crossed the center line at a curve in the road and a collision between the two vehicles ensued.

Williams and his son were transported to Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel. The toddler was examined and observed. Williams was later pronounced dead. The Dubuque truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

