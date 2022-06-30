Decorah man survives plane crash that knocked out power to nearby homes

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man was uninjured in a plane crash that knocked out power to surrounding residents on Wednesday night.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, involving a Kitfox ultralight, single-passenger aircraft, happened at about 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Old Stage Road and Glenville Road.

Law enforcement said the pilot, from Decorah, attempted to take flight from his pasture when the plane clipped a barbed wire fence, sending it into a power line, causing the plane to crash into a ditch.

The damage to the power line caused a power outage for nearby residents.

Officials said the plane sustained about $6,500 in damage.

