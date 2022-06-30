Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Daycare owner arrested after small children found wandering in backyard near pool

Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.
Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.(McPherson County)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A daycare provider in Kansas was charged after the young children she was watching were found unsupervised wandering near a neighboring backyard pool.

The McPherson Police Department said Tracy Barr, 47, was also under the influence at the time. Barr is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.

State records show that Barr owns the Golden Explorers daycare facility.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call about unsupervised young children and a dog in someone’s backyard near a pool. When officers arrived, they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old, along with a dog.

Officers determined the children had left the Golden Explorers daycare and walked to the yard with the pool.

Police said the children were taken into protective custody and later released to their parents.

Barr was booked into the McPherson County Jail with bond set at $13,750.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style
No New Clothes: How Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is putting sustainability back in style.
Victoria Pollreisz, a manager at The Market Delivers, picks up an order on Tuesday.
New Iowa law prevents ‘pirating’ from food delivery apps
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
Explosion in Jo Daviess County kills 1, hurts 1
One dead, one critically hurt in Jo Daviess County explosion

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
Photo of a Hog confinement
Iowa woman arrested after over 1000 pigs found decomposing in confinements
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
FILE - Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his...
Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83