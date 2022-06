MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Game one was a pitchers’ dual, with the Mustangs winning 1-0.

Clear Creek-Amana lit up the scoreboard in game two, winning 11-4.

The Mustangs move to 28-4, the Clippers move to 28-7.

Both teams are No. 1 seeds in the respective regions, Mount Vernon in 3A and Clear Creek-Amana in 4A.

