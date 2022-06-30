Cedar Rapids holds meeting to get input on relocation of skate park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids held a meeting Wednesday night to get input on the relocation of Riverside Skate Park.

The skate park, which is in Czech Village needs to be relocated because the city is building detention basin to help with flood control efforts.

It will move about 50 feet away from the current location. People gave input on the layout and orientation of the skatepark.

“It’s an opportunity to get the feedback,” said Hashim Taylor, Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Cedar Rapids. “Have their buy-in and be part of the initial design. Right now, we are at 30 percent design, so this gives the opportunities to have the users be a part of the recreation, relocation of this skate park.”

Some people who use the skate park say they are happy to be part of the relocation process, adding that the current skate park needs some work.

“It’s been the same park for a long time,” said skateboarder Adam Miller. “It’s fairly outdated especially compared to other Iowa Cities. Waterloo has a really nice park that’s new and updated. Des Moines just got the biggest park in the country. Cedar Rapids, it’s our turn to have something change.”

The skate park will close for re-location in the fall. City leaders hope to have it open by spring of next year

