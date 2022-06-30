Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids holds meeting to get input on relocation of skate park

By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids held a meeting Wednesday night to get input on the relocation of Riverside Skate Park.

The skate park, which is in Czech Village needs to be relocated because the city is building detention basin to help with flood control efforts.

It will move about 50 feet away from the current location. People gave input on the layout and orientation of the skatepark.

“It’s an opportunity to get the feedback,” said Hashim Taylor, Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Cedar Rapids. “Have their buy-in and be part of the initial design. Right now, we are at 30 percent design, so this gives the opportunities to have the users be a part of the recreation, relocation of this skate park.”

Some people who use the skate park say they are happy to be part of the relocation process, adding that the current skate park needs some work.

“It’s been the same park for a long time,” said skateboarder Adam Miller. “It’s fairly outdated especially compared to other Iowa Cities. Waterloo has a really nice park that’s new and updated. Des Moines just got the biggest park in the country. Cedar Rapids, it’s our turn to have something change.”

The skate park will close for re-location in the fall. City leaders hope to have it open by spring of next year

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant
There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

Mid-Prairie working to grow young umpires with mentorship program
Mid-Prairie working to grow young umpires with mentorship program
Robot server
Robot joins staff of Cedar Rapids restaurant
Iowa County law enforcement asked parents to come to the Williamsburg High School to learn...
Iowa County Sheriff’s Office teaches parents school intruder training
Iowa County law enforcement asked parents to come to the Williamsburg High School to learn...
Iowa County law enforcement asked parents to come to the Williamsburg High School to make-sure parents knew what plans were in place if an intruder was to enter one of its schools.