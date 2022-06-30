Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids boxer Mitchell LeConte has an incredible journey, and will defend his title in his hometown

By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Boxing in Cedar Rapids hasn’t been as popular in recent years, but a local product, Mitchell LeConte, is helping to bring it back.

“He’s in here every day’s been in here every day for about 10 years now,” said LeConte’s coach Bill Kamery. “He is the most consistent thing we have in the gym. It really pays off to see him getting what he is getting out of this.”

All that time in the gym is paying off for Mitchell. He won the US Mid American Lightweight title in Des Moines with a 4th round knockout to stay undefeated as a pro.

“I was ecstatic,” LeConte said. “Once you are in that ring it is just one versus one, Who is the better boxer who can out work who. I just really like that.”

“I think Mitchell has the potential to be a world champion,” said Kamery. “He can out-tough and out-work anybody out there and he’s getting better every single fight.”

What makes LeConte’s journey so special is he did while going to school and working for his dad. Mitchell graduated from Jefferson and Coe College.

“My dad owns a construction company,” said LeConte. “I would wake up and do my roadwork, go to class from eight to noon, come home have a quick lunch, work from one to four-ish, come to the gym and work from four to seven, then go home and study till 10 and repeat.”

Mitchell is a smart man, and he used college to improve his boxing career.

“I got a degree in kinesiology, that is the study of human movement,” he said. “I’m always trying to better my conditioning my cardio, my strengths, always trying to better my weaknesses.”

Leconte will defend his Mid American title his hometown August 6th. That is just one step closer to some much bigger goals he has set for his boxing career.

“Eventually want to become the NABF, move onto the WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion,” he said. “Maybe move up to be the junior welterweight champion at 140 pounds. We will see where we can go I am here to put Cedar Rapids on the map.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant
There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit
John Campbell recaps a weekend catfish tournament in Coralville, the “Coralville Cat Crushers.”
Great Outdoors: Coralville catfish tournament
John Campbell recaps a weekend catfish tournament in Coralville, the “Coralville Cat Crushers.”
Great Outdoors: Coralville catfish tournament
Linn-Mar downs Prairie 8-5 and 3-1 to clinch a share of the MVC Mississippi Division title
Linn-Mar downs Prairie 8-5 and 3-1 to clinch a share of the MVC Mississippi Division title