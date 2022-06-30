Cedar Rapids boxer Mitchell LeConte has an incredible journey, and will defend his title in his hometown

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Boxing in Cedar Rapids hasn’t been as popular in recent years, but a local product, Mitchell LeConte, is helping to bring it back.

“He’s in here every day’s been in here every day for about 10 years now,” said LeConte’s coach Bill Kamery. “He is the most consistent thing we have in the gym. It really pays off to see him getting what he is getting out of this.”

All that time in the gym is paying off for Mitchell. He won the US Mid American Lightweight title in Des Moines with a 4th round knockout to stay undefeated as a pro.

“I was ecstatic,” LeConte said. “Once you are in that ring it is just one versus one, Who is the better boxer who can out work who. I just really like that.”

“I think Mitchell has the potential to be a world champion,” said Kamery. “He can out-tough and out-work anybody out there and he’s getting better every single fight.”

What makes LeConte’s journey so special is he did while going to school and working for his dad. Mitchell graduated from Jefferson and Coe College.

“My dad owns a construction company,” said LeConte. “I would wake up and do my roadwork, go to class from eight to noon, come home have a quick lunch, work from one to four-ish, come to the gym and work from four to seven, then go home and study till 10 and repeat.”

Mitchell is a smart man, and he used college to improve his boxing career.

“I got a degree in kinesiology, that is the study of human movement,” he said. “I’m always trying to better my conditioning my cardio, my strengths, always trying to better my weaknesses.”

Leconte will defend his Mid American title his hometown August 6th. That is just one step closer to some much bigger goals he has set for his boxing career.

“Eventually want to become the NABF, move onto the WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion,” he said. “Maybe move up to be the junior welterweight champion at 140 pounds. We will see where we can go I am here to put Cedar Rapids on the map.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.