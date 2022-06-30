6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa

LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - A six-year-old child died after being hit by a front-end loader in Decatur County just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the driver of the loader, Justin Miller, 41, of Leon, was getting a hay bale that had fallen from his truck into the ditch in the 22000 block of Lineville Road.

After picking it up, officials said Miller then turned the loader into a private driveway and struck the child.

The name of the child has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.