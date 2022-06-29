Zach Johnson feeling confident, back in front of home fans at the John Deere Classic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Native Zach Johnson will tee off at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

Zach has called the John Deere Classic his 5th major. He won it back in 2012 and lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth in 2013.

“I love coming back every time,” Johnson said. “I love this golf course. I love the character of it, I love when it demands. I feel like some of my best golf is in front of me.”

Brown Deer pro Sean McCarty is also in the JDC field. The former Solon and Iowa standout will tee off at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in the first round

