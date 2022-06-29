Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Zach Johnson feeling confident, back in front of home fans at the John Deere Classic

By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Native Zach Johnson will tee off at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

Zach has called the John Deere Classic his 5th major. He won it back in 2012 and lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth in 2013.

“I love coming back every time,” Johnson said. “I love this golf course. I love the character of it, I love when it demands. I feel like some of my best golf is in front of me.”

Brown Deer pro Sean McCarty is also in the JDC field. The former Solon and Iowa standout will tee off at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in the first round

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
Guttenberg man identified as driver killed in Dubuque County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Linn-Mar downs Prairie 8-5 and 3-1 to clinch a share of the MVC Mississippi Division title
Linn-Mar downs Prairie 8-5 and 3-1 to clinch a share of the MVC Mississippi Division title
Lisbon twins Tyson and Tyler Scott’s biggest competition is each other
Lisbon twins Tyson and Tyler Scott’s biggest competition is each other
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Luka Garza cut by the Pistons
Coralville Rez
Catfish Tourney at the Rez