Two people hurt in two shootings in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two separate shootings hurt two people on Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids.

This is according to Cedar Rapids police.

The first shooting happened in the area of Park Avenue and 16th Street Southeast at 6:45 p.m.

Police said one person had non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened on the 1100 block of C Avenue Northwest at 7:44 p.m.

Police said one person in this shooting also had non-life threatening injuries.

Police would not release any other information on either of the victims.

There are no arrests so far in both cases.

Police would not say whether or not the two shootings may be connected.

