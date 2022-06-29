Suspended: Doctor accused of sexual misconduct, overprescribing medications, officials say

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama doctor is under investigation after a patient died of an overdose late last year.

The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners reports it has suspended Dr. Sammy Becdach’s medical license for prescribing controlled substances for reasons other than medical and sexual misconduct.

Officials said a female patient of Becdach’s died of an overdose on Dec. 18, 2020. Pelham police told the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners that the woman overdosed on the medicine prescribed to her by Becdach.

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program reports it told the board of medical examiners that Becdach issued at least nine prescriptions to the victim over 17 months.

Police showed the board three videos from the woman’s phone showing the two engaging in sexual activity, as reported by WAFF.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother told the board Becdach was buying her daughter all kinds of things, including a car.

Court documents stated the victim’s mother said that her daughter met Becdach when she was 18 and working as a hostess. She said he paid to furnish her apartment, pay bills and gave her a credit card with no limit.

A friend of the victim and her mother told investigators they believed the woman was drugged and raped on two or three occasions, as shared in court documents.

The victim allegedly told her mother that she was afraid to leave because Becdach claimed he could make people disappear and had done so before.

In April 2021, officials said Becdach sent a written response to Pelham police stating he engaged in sex with the victim on more than one occasion and wrote her at least seven prescriptions.

A friend of the woman claims Becdach got the victim addicted to opioids, something she didn’t take before meeting him.

Court documents show six charges for Becdach:

Two counts of unprofessional conduct.

Practicing medicine in such a manner as to endanger the health of a patient.

Distribution by prescription of controlled substances for reasons other than legitimate medical purpose.

Failure to maintain medical record for patient.

Failure to comply with any rule of the Board of Medical Examiners

The board reports it is continuing its investigation and the Clearview Cancer Institute shared that Becdach was no longer with the Institute.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.