Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Luka Garza cut by the Pistons

Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Athletic’s James Edwards III reports that the Detroit Pistons will not pick up the team option on Luka Garza.

The 2021 NCAA Wooden Award Winner was drafted 52nd overall and played 32 games for the Pistons.

He averaged 20.6 points in 16 games for the G-League’s Motor City Cruise.

Garza’s father, Frank, said goodbye to the city of Detroit on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
Guttenberg man identified as driver killed in Dubuque County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Linn-Mar downs Prairie 8-5 and 3-1 to clinch a share of the MVC Mississippi Division title
Linn-Mar downs Prairie 8-5 and 3-1 to clinch a share of the MVC Mississippi Division title
Zach Johnson feeling confident, back in front of home fans at the John Deere Classic
Zach Johnson feeling confident, back in front of home fans at the John Deere Classic
Lisbon twins Tyson and Tyler Scott’s biggest competition is each other
Lisbon twins Tyson and Tyler Scott’s biggest competition is each other
Coralville Rez
Catfish Tourney at the Rez