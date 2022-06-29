Luka Garza cut by the Pistons

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Athletic’s James Edwards III reports that the Detroit Pistons will not pick up the team option on Luka Garza.

The 2021 NCAA Wooden Award Winner was drafted 52nd overall and played 32 games for the Pistons.

He averaged 20.6 points in 16 games for the G-League’s Motor City Cruise.

Garza’s father, Frank, said goodbye to the city of Detroit on Twitter.

What up Doe?

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye. So much to be thankful for, the global Piston’s community, LCA fans, our friends at Dove Academy, Boulevard, Stella’s; you all made us feel welcome. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Until we meet again #313. ❤️💙🦚 pic.twitter.com/XsJr2vRIa7 — Frank Garza.eth (@frankgarza57) June 28, 2022

