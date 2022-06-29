Luka Garza cut by the Pistons
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Athletic’s James Edwards III reports that the Detroit Pistons will not pick up the team option on Luka Garza.
The 2021 NCAA Wooden Award Winner was drafted 52nd overall and played 32 games for the Pistons.
He averaged 20.6 points in 16 games for the G-League’s Motor City Cruise.
Garza’s father, Frank, said goodbye to the city of Detroit on Twitter.
