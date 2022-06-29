Lisbon twins Tyson and Tyler Scott’s biggest competition is each other

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The boys from Lisbon play like family, because many of them are.

The Lions have two sets of twins, including seniors Tyson and Tyler Scott.

The two are known not just for their skills but for their competitiveness, mostly with each other.

“I would hit a home run and then he’d strike out and I would tease him about it,” Tyson said. “(I’d give) him hitting tips and how to be a good hitter like me.”

The competition goes way beyond the field. The twins also play basketball, hunt and fish together.

“I’m the better fisherman he’s a better hunter,” Tyler said.

There’s definitely a healthy rivalry, but it goes away quickly. Especially once in a blue moon when pitcher Tyson gets to throw to catcher Tyler, like they did two weeks ago against North Linn.

“It definitely is a special connection,” said head coach John Tesensky. “This year it’s definitely gonna be bittersweet saying goodbye to them. They’ve got bright futures ahead but would love to keep writing their name in the lineup for sure.”

