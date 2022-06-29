Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lisbon twins Tyson and Tyler Scott’s biggest competition is each other

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The boys from Lisbon play like family, because many of them are.

The Lions have two sets of twins, including seniors Tyson and Tyler Scott.

The two are known not just for their skills but for their competitiveness, mostly with each other.

“I would hit a home run and then he’d strike out and I would tease him about it,” Tyson said. “(I’d give) him hitting tips and how to be a good hitter like me.”

The competition goes way beyond the field. The twins also play basketball, hunt and fish together.

“I’m the better fisherman he’s a better hunter,” Tyler said.

There’s definitely a healthy rivalry, but it goes away quickly. Especially once in a blue moon when pitcher Tyson gets to throw to catcher Tyler, like they did two weeks ago against North Linn.

“It definitely is a special connection,” said head coach John Tesensky. “This year it’s definitely gonna be bittersweet saying goodbye to them. They’ve got bright futures ahead but would love to keep writing their name in the lineup for sure.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
Guttenberg man identified as driver killed in Dubuque County single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Linn-Mar downs Prairie 8-5 and 3-1 to clinch a share of the MVC Mississippi Division title
Linn-Mar downs Prairie 8-5 and 3-1 to clinch a share of the MVC Mississippi Division title
Zach Johnson feeling confident, back in front of home fans at the John Deere Classic
Zach Johnson feeling confident, back in front of home fans at the John Deere Classic
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Luka Garza cut by the Pistons
Coralville Rez
Catfish Tourney at the Rez