Linn County working to get accused nightclub shooter back to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A second man who was charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting in April, Dimione Walker, still hasn’t returned to Iowa after his arrest.

Walker was arrested April 18th near Chicago on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and and a felon in possession of a firearm.

”Been working constantly to get Mr. Walker back,” said Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks.

For nearly three months, Dimione Walker has been held in Illinois after being arrested in connection with the deadly Taboo Night Club shooting back in April.

”We have to go through extradition proceedings. More often then not, that involves someone waving their right to extradition, agreeing to come back voluntarily, which is what Mr. Walker did,” said Maybanks.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Illinois officials were holding Walker on parole violation.

Maybanks said after going in front of a parole board, he was then revoked and sent to Stateville Prison in Joliet, Illinois instead of back to Iowa.

”We were informed that he would have to see a parole board before coming to us. That process took extraordinarily longer than what we were led to believe... and he was actually revoked and sent to prison on that instead of sent to us,” said Maybanks.

Now, Maybanks said his office has to obtain a governor’s warrant.

”In order to get Mr. Walker back to Iowa now we have to have the governor of Illinois and the governor of Iowa both sign off on this paperwork,” he said.

Walker is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine.

”These are significant charges. They really rocked our community. And we need to bring him here so he can face those charges but also to insure that he has his speedy trial rights,” said Maybanks.

He added his office has reached out to the state of Illinois and various officials *no less* than 25 times since April.

”I’ve been here 22 years and this is the first time that we’ve had to go through all the hoops and hurdles that we’ve had to in this case. So, it’s been particularly frustrating, but we’re glad to know what we need to do now,” he said.

