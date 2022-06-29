Show You Care
Lewis and Clark Floyd River Campsite Rock now complete

By Sydney Fundermann
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You may have seen a new painted rock by the Floyd River recently, but it is not another Freedom Rock.

Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II is known for painting a Freedom Rock in every county in Iowa, but he also helped out on another project for the Lewis and Clark Trail Foundation.

The new rock Sorensen painted is known as the Lewis and Clark Floyd River Campsite Rock and is located at Chris Larsen Park. The rock shows illustrations of various historical events in Lewis and Clark’s journey on the trails. Some of the events include Sergeant Floyd’s death, an idea of what the campsite might have looked like, Floyd’s suffering and a portrait of Floyd.

Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II paints new rock by the Floyd River around the area Lewis and Clark's men camped after Sergeant Floyd died.(KTIV)

“We get a lot of people stopping in and asking about more information about Lewis and Clark,” said Dan Whitlock, Project Coordinator for the Lewis and Clark Trail Foundation. “They say they’re still following the trail, they’re still trying to visit sites that are designated as campsites for the Lewis and Clark expedition and they’re trying to follow that all the way up clear to the Pacific Ocean if they can get that far.”

The rock symbolizes where the expedition camped after Floyd’s death. The campsite plays a big part in following the Lewis and Clark trail and learning more about its history.

