Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Independence High School to honor fallen state trooper with statue

Plans are in the works to build a statue at Independence High School in honor of a fallen state trooper.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans are in the works to build a statue at Independence High School in honor of a fallen state trooper, according to the Mustang Foundation.

It’s part of a project to improve the entrance to Leinbaugh Field.

It will create a new plaza outside the front entrance. The entryway will feature two memorial sections, one honoring Coach Lyle Leinbaugh and on honoring Sergeant Jim Smith.

Sgt. Jim Smith was shot and killed during a standoff last year in Grundy Center.

Smith’s hometown is Independence. His funeral was held at the high school. The Smith family donated the funds for the mustang statue to the Independent School District.

The statue would go up at the entrance of Leinbaugh Field at the high school.

The project is expected to cost $150,000.

The district’s school board has already approved $50,000 from a one cent sales tax. But the district will rely on private donations to cover the rest of the cost.

Work is set to start next month and finish up in the fall.

See more details here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant
There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Guttenberg man identified as driver killed in Dubuque County single-vehicle crash
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

One dead, one critically hurt in Jo Daviess County explosion
A former administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque will spend more than three...
Former Dubuque Catholic school administrator sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Plans are in the works to build a statue at Independence High School in honor of a fallen state...
Independence High School to honor fallen state trooper with statue
The builder says NewBo Lofts will be a 110-unit luxury apartment complex, located southeast of...
NewBo Lofts groundbreaking set for Wednesday