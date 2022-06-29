Independence High School to honor fallen state trooper with statue

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans are in the works to build a statue at Independence High School in honor of a fallen state trooper, according to the Mustang Foundation.

It’s part of a project to improve the entrance to Leinbaugh Field.

It will create a new plaza outside the front entrance. The entryway will feature two memorial sections, one honoring Coach Lyle Leinbaugh and on honoring Sergeant Jim Smith.

Sgt. Jim Smith was shot and killed during a standoff last year in Grundy Center.

Smith’s hometown is Independence. His funeral was held at the high school. The Smith family donated the funds for the mustang statue to the Independent School District.

The statue would go up at the entrance of Leinbaugh Field at the high school.

The project is expected to cost $150,000.

The district’s school board has already approved $50,000 from a one cent sales tax. But the district will rely on private donations to cover the rest of the cost.

Work is set to start next month and finish up in the fall.

