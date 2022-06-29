Former Dubuque Catholic school administrator sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque will spend more than three years in federal prison for stealing more than $500,000.

The Telegraph Herald reports a judge sentenced Todd Wessels after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Wessels must also serve three years of supervised release after his time in prison.

He must also pay the Archdiocese of Dubuque more than $500,000 in restitution.

Court documents show Wessels used a school credit card to buy prepaid credit cards and upload the cash to his PayPal account.

They show he started stealing no later than June 2011 through at least February 2020.

Wessels was put on administrative leave that year. He later resigned, and he agreed to have his teaching privileges in Iowa revoked.

