Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Former Dubuque Catholic school administrator sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

A former administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque will spend more than three years in federal prison for stealing more than $500,000.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former administrator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque will spend more than three years in federal prison for stealing more than $500,000.

The Telegraph Herald reports a judge sentenced Todd Wessels after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Wessels must also serve three years of supervised release after his time in prison.

He must also pay the Archdiocese of Dubuque more than $500,000 in restitution.

Court documents show Wessels used a school credit card to buy prepaid credit cards and upload the cash to his PayPal account.

They show he started stealing no later than June 2011 through at least February 2020.

Wessels was put on administrative leave that year. He later resigned, and he agreed to have his teaching privileges in Iowa revoked.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant
There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Guttenberg man identified as driver killed in Dubuque County single-vehicle crash
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department delivered 500 pounds of Italian sausage to the Salvation Army...
Cedar Rapids firefighters make surprise delivery of 500 pounds of sausage to Salvation Army
NATO declared Russia the quote "most significant and direct threat" to peace and security for...
NATO Summit focuses on Russia's war in Ukraine
The University of Iowa Athletics Department must turn over all documents and related materials...
Judge orders Univ. of Iowa athletics dept. to turn over documents in discrimination lawsuit
Two injured in altercation at Ottumwa park