Former Buchanan County Deputy accused of extortion pleads not guilty

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former deputy charged with extorting a driver during a traffic stop back in February has pled not guilty to the charges he’s accused of.

Court documents say that 37-year-old Kint Bentley stopped a vehicle for speeding when he was a deputy for Buchanan County. Bentley is accused of asking the female driver to show him her breasts and implied he would withhold issuing a citation if she did. The female victim reportedly recorded the interaction during the traffic stop.

Bentley reportedly continued soliciting photos from her via text message after the traffic stop concluded.

On February 7th, 2022, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation look into the matter due to a conflict of interest. On February 8th, Bentley was terminated.

Bentley has been charged with Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.